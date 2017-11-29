|
You are invited to the Experimental Sciences Building (ESB) Open House on Wednesday, November 29th, from 11 am to 2 pm, hosted by Centers and Institutes housed in the ESB which provide research support to the community in a variety of applications. Please come visit with the Center for Biotechnology and Genomics, the College of Arts and Sciences Microscopy, the Center for Geospatial Technology, the High Performance Computing Center, and the Texas Tech Neuroimaging Institute during this "come-and-go" event!
|Posted:
11/27/2017
Originator:
Beatrice Perez
Email:
beatrice.g.perez@ttu.edu
Department:
Center for BioTechnology Genomics
Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 11/29/2017
Location:
Experimental Sciences Building (1st Floor)
