You are invited to the Experimental Sciences Building (ESB) Open House on Wednesday, November 29th, from 11 am to 2 pm, hosted by Centers and Institutes housed in the ESB which provide research support to the community in a variety of applications. Please come visit with the Center for Biotechnology and Genomics, the College of Arts and Sciences Microscopy, the Center for Geospatial Technology, the High Performance Computing Center, and the Texas Tech Neuroimaging Institute during this "come-and-go" event!

Posted:

11/27/2017



Originator:

Beatrice Perez



Email:

beatrice.g.perez@ttu.edu



Department:

Center for BioTechnology Genomics



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 11/29/2017



Location:

Experimental Sciences Building (1st Floor)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Research

Academic

Departmental

