Looking to fulfill your Language, Philosophy, and Culture Core requirement? Or your Arts & Sciences English Literature requirement? ENGL 2307-160 offers a gentle introduction. This Intro to Fiction class will focus on stories about the underdog standing up and fighting for what's right. If you love rooting for the underdog against all odds, you'll love the readings for this class! And you won't have to write papers-- just 3 multiple choice exams. Contact your advisor or the English advisor for more information.