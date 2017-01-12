|
We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as South West Africa, From the German Sudwestafrika, Between the Years 1884-1915
By Jackie Sibblies Drury
Directed by Jesse Jou
November 30 - December 2 at 7:30pm
December 3 at 2:00pm
In the present day, an acting troupe comes together to create a performance about the little-known decimation of the Herero people in turn-of-the-century colonial Africa. As they stumble through their increasingly charged rehearsals, the performers begin to unravel the thorny knot of race and power that reaches from Sudwestafrika to modern America. At turns darkly comedic, wildly theatrical, and deeply moving, We Are Proud to Present... explores how the echoes of a forgotten history reverberate with us today.
Adult content, including racialized language and violent situations
|Posted:
12/1/2017
Originator:
Cory Norman
Email:
cory.norman@ttu.edu
Department:
Department of Theatre and Dance
Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 12/1/2017
Location:
Charles E. Maedgen, Jr. Theatre
