We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as South West Africa, From the German Sudwestafrika, Between the Years 1884-1915



By Jackie Sibblies Drury

Directed by Jesse Jou



November 30 - December 2 at 7:30pm

December 3 at 2:00pm



In the present day, an acting troupe comes together to create a performance about the little-known decimation of the Herero people in turn-of-the-century colonial Africa. As they stumble through their increasingly charged rehearsals, the performers begin to unravel the thorny knot of race and power that reaches from Sudwestafrika to modern America. At turns darkly comedic, wildly theatrical, and deeply moving, We Are Proud to Present... explores how the echoes of a forgotten history reverberate with us today.



Adult content, including racialized language and violent situations

12/1/2017



Cory Norman



cory.norman@ttu.edu



Department of Theatre and Dance



Time: 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 12/1/2017



Charles E. Maedgen, Jr. Theatre



