|
If you have experience in HTML and want to advance your skills in PHP or Java, you should take ENGL 4368 Advanced Web Design in Spring 2018 with Dr. Rich Rice.
This class is being offered both onsite and online Tuesday nights from 6:00 to 8:50pm.
ENGL 4368.001 (T 6:00-8:50pm) CRN 55290
ENGL 4368.D01 (T 6:00-8:50pm) CRN 53802
Email the undergraduate advisor (eleanor.mode@ttu.edu) for more information!
|Posted:
12/1/2017
Originator:
Eleanor Mode
Email:
eleanor.mode@ttu.edu
Department:
English
Categories