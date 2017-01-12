TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Interested in Web Design? Take ENGL 4368 in the Spring!
If you have experience in HTML and want to advance your skills in PHP or Java, you should take ENGL 4368 Advanced Web Design in Spring 2018 with Dr. Rich Rice.
This class is being offered both onsite and online Tuesday nights from 6:00 to 8:50pm.

ENGL 4368.001 (T 6:00-8:50pm) CRN 55290
ENGL 4368.D01 (T 6:00-8:50pm) CRN 53802

Email the undergraduate advisor (eleanor.mode@ttu.edu) for more information!
Posted:
12/1/2017

Originator:
Eleanor Mode

Email:
eleanor.mode@ttu.edu

Department:
English


