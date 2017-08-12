The Office of International Affairs invites you to a pre-Candlelight celebration on Friday, December 8, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the International Cultural Center located at a 601 Indiana Avenue. Weihnachtsfest will feature German traditions including a band, crafts, gingerbread cookies, and sausage.
In conjunction with the National Ranching Heritage Center's Candlelight at the Ranch.
The first 25 people in attendance will receive a ticket for FREE hot chocolate redeemable during Candlelight at the Ranch.
Partners include TTU Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures, and TTU J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts School of Music.
For more information, call (806) 742-3667
Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.