TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Weihnachtsfest: A Celebration of German Christmas Traditions
The Office of International Affairs invites you to a pre-Candlelight celebration on Friday, December 8, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the International Cultural Center located at a 601 Indiana Avenue. Weihnachtsfest will feature German traditions including a band, crafts, gingerbread cookies, and sausage. 

In conjunction with the National Ranching Heritage Center's Candlelight at the Ranch.

The first 25 people in attendance will receive a ticket for FREE hot chocolate redeemable during Candlelight at the Ranch.

Partners include TTU Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures, and TTU J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts School of Music.

For more information, call (806) 742-3667

Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.
Posted:
12/1/2017

Originator:
Javier Lopez

Email:
javi.lopez@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 12/8/2017

Location:
International Cultural Center

Categories