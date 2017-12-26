iLaunch Competition is an investor pitch event designed to identify, grow and launch startup companies. The iLaunch event supports entrepreneurship and innovation in all disciplines. Submit a business plan and a pitch deck for a chance to win $10,000!
Attend Hub Camp to help prepare you for the iLaunch Competition. Hubcamp is a basic boot camp that provides an outline of the work needed to be done to create a fundable business plan.
ILAUNCH APPLICATION DEADLINE March 1st, 2018
Submit your applications HERE!
This announcement is sponsored by the Innovation Hub at Research Park.