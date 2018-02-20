TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Deadline Approaching-iLaunch Competition: Win $10,000!

iLaunch Competition is an investor pitch event designed to identify, grow and launch startup companies. The iLaunch event supports entrepreneurship and innovation in all disciplines. Submit a business plan and a pitch deck for a chance to win $10,000! 


Attend Hub Camp to help prepare you for the iLaunch Competition. Hubcamp is a basic boot camp that provides an outline of the work needed to be done to create a fundable business plan.



ILAUNCH APPLICATION DEADLINE March 1st, 2018

Submit your applications HERE!

 



This announcement is sponsored by the Innovation Hub at Research Park. 
Posted:
2/20/2018

Originator:
Krysten Moore

Email:
krysten.moore@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories