iLaunch Competition is an investor pitch event designed to identify, grow and launch startup companies. The iLaunch event supports entrepreneurship and innovation in all disciplines. Submit a business plan and a pitch deck for a chance to win $10,000!





Attend Hub Camp to help prepare you for the iLaunch Competition. Hubcamp is a basic boot camp that provides an outline of the work needed to be done to create a fundable business plan.









ILAUNCH APPLICATION DEADLINE March 1st, 2018

Submit your applications HERE!









