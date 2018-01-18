Are you a proud Red Raider and are wanting to make an impact on the upcoming freshman class? Come to a RRO Crew Information Session to find out more about our team!
Monday, January 22nd @ 2:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room)
Monday, January 22nd @ 5:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room)
Tuesday, January 23rd @ 12:30 pm (SUB Traditions Room)
Wednesday, January 24th @ 3:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room)
Thursday, January 25th @ 3:30 pm (SUB Traditions Room)
Monday, January 29th @ 3:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room)
Monday, January 29th @ 5:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room)
Tuesday, January 30th @ 12:30 pm (SUB Traditions Room)
Wednesday, January 31st @ 2:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room)
Thursday, February 1st @ 2:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room)
Benefits include:
-$$$
-Summer hosuing
-Free food
-Texas Tech swag
-Leadership experience
For more information on the application process, please check out our website!
http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/redraiderorientation/