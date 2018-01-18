Are you a proud Red Raider and are wanting to make an impact on the upcoming freshman class? Come to a RRO Crew Information Session to find out more about our team!

Monday, January 22nd @ 2:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room) Monday, January 22nd @ 5:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room) Tuesday, January 23rd @ 12:30 pm (SUB Traditions Room) Wednesday, January 24th @ 3:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room) Thursday, January 25th @ 3:30 pm (SUB Traditions Room)

Monday, January 29th @ 3:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room) Monday, January 29th @ 5:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room) Tuesday, January 30th @ 12:30 pm (SUB Traditions Room) Wednesday, January 31st @ 2:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room) Thursday, February 1st @ 2:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room)

Benefits include:

-$$$ -Summer hosuing -Free food -Texas Tech swag -Leadership experience

For more information on the application process, please check out our website!

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/redraiderorientation/ Posted:

1/18/2018



Originator:

Rustyroger David



Email:

rusty.david@ttu.edu



Department:

Red Raider Orientation





Categories

Student Organization

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

