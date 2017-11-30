|
Now accepting Debit/Credit Cards.
Cash, Check & Money Order acceptable payable to Texas Tech
If paid by Money Order, Cash or Check add 8.25% for tax
Send payment to Grounds Box 43144
No Maintenance Included
No Exchanges. ALL SALES FINAL!
Departmental Orders are charged to local accounts through FOAP
Confirmation Email sent from maria.rosales@ttu.edu
Last Day to Order: December 8, 2017
Orders must be paid by: December 8, 2017
Deliveries begin: December 4, 2017
Posted:
11/30/2017
Originator:
Lisa Simmons
Email:
lisa.simmons@ttu.edu
Department:
Ops Div Planning and Admin
