TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
POINSETTIA PLANTS FOR SALE!
Now accepting Debit/Credit Cards.

Cash, Check & Money Order acceptable payable to Texas Tech

If paid by Money Order, Cash or Check add 8.25% for tax

Send payment to Grounds Box 43144

No Maintenance Included

No Exchanges. ALL SALES FINAL!

Departmental Orders are charged to local accounts through FOAP

Confirmation Email sent from maria.rosales@ttu.edu

Last Day to Order: December 8, 2017
Orders must be paid by: December 8, 2017
Deliveries begin: December 4, 2017
Posted:
11/30/2017

Originator:
Lisa Simmons

Email:
lisa.simmons@ttu.edu

Department:
Ops Div Planning and Admin


Categories