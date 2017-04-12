Global Roundup: The Long Journey to Institutional Advancement in a Developing Nation & the Role of Texas Tech University

Speakers: Dr. Abdulaziz Ibrahim, JJU President and Mr. Seile Yohannes, Director, JJU International Relations

Jigjiga University is one of the newer academic institutions in Ethiopia. Now the home to more than 20,000 students. It is located in the arid eastern corner of the country. The Somali Region is home to many pastoralists who still live traditional lives. The university is rapidly growing in size and sophistication and has been collaborating with researchers at TTU for several years. Our speakers are part of a JJU team visiting Lubbock to explore opportunities for increased research and education collaborations in multiple fields.

Dr. Abdulaziz Ibrahim has been President of JJU since 2016. An ophthalmologist by training, Dr. Ibrahim was previously Director of the Somali Livelihood Enhancement Initiative at Jigjiga University and Team Leader for the Somali Region mobile eye clinic.

Mr. Yohannes heads the JJU International Relations, Partnership Development, & Institutional Capacity Building Directorate. He has training in the molecular genetics of Falciparum malaria.

International Cultural Center, Room #108