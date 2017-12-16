Shab-e Yalda ("Yalda night") or Shab-e Chelleh ("night of forty") is an Iranian festival celebrated on the "longest and darkest night of the year" that is, in the night of the Northern Hemisphere's winter solstice.

The longest and darkest night of the year is a time when friends and family gather together to eat, drink and read poetry (especially Hafez) until well after midnight. Fruits and nuts are eaten and pomegranates and watermelons are particularly significant. The red color in these fruits symbolizes the crimson hues of dawn and glow of life. The poems of Divan-e Hafez, which can be found in the bookcases of most Iranian families, are read or recited on various occasions such as this festival and Nowruz.



Texas Tech's Persian Student Association has planned this year's "Yalda Night Party" in the most spectacular way; filled with Persian music, poetry and of course, dance! There is even a fun Karaoke contest with Persian songs and a PRIZE for the winner! Dinner will also be served along with desserts and coffee.



This is a unique opportunity for a family-friendly gathering, getting to know a rich culture and dance away the longest night of the year !

