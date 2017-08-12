The Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement is now accepting applications for the 2018-2019 Dr. Sarah Kulkofsky Scholarship for Social Sciences. The scholarship will provide support to one Texas Tech University undergraduate who is engaged in a faculty guided research project in the social sciences. A committee of TTU faculty and staff will review the applications. The 2018-2019 scholarship award is $500, with equal disbursements in fall 2018 and spring 2019 semesters. The recipient will be recognized during the TTU Undergraduate Research spring banquet on March 29, 2018.

Applications may be found here: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/calue/kulkofsky.php

Questions may be directed to: calue@ttu.edu or 806.742.1095

Scholarship application deadline: 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 9, 2018.

About Dr. Sarah Kulkofsky: Sarah Christine Kulkofsky began working at Texas Tech University as an Assistant Professor of Human Development and Family Studies in 2007. During her time at TTU, she excelled in her position and received many accolades. “Dr. K,” as students often referred to her, truly loved her research and students. After Dr. Kulkofsky passed away on January 13, 2011 at the age of 30, a scholarship was established in her name.