The TTUHSC Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend an ongoing lecture series on issues related to global health and building healthy communities. The lectures will be held twice a month at 12:00 noon CT. Invited guest speakers will share their personal stories and experiences. Everyone is invited to attend. Free lunch will be provided to the first 50 attendees.

Use of Performing Arts Methodologies by Patient Populations featuring Rachel Anne Hirshorn-Johnston, M.F.A.Assistant Professor of Voice & Speech, School of Theatre & Dance, Texas Tech University

Date: Wednesday, December 6

Time: Noon

Location: ACB 110

This presentation is being co-sponsored by the Division of Integrative Medicine as part of an Integrative Medicine Mini-series.

This presentation will introduce some highly effective performing arts methodologies utilized regularly within the creative field to help performers increase awareness & presence, relieve anxiety, and support breath and phonation. Professor Hirshorn-Johnston will also discuss her research data and ongoing initiatives involving patient population subsets (breast cancer survivors, those with diagnosed dementia, among others).

Rachel Hirshorn-Johnston is a professional dialect coach, actor and host for stage and screen, an Associate Teacher of Fitzmaurice Voicework®, and an active member of the Voice and Speech Trainers Association (VASTA) and Actors’ Equity Association (AEA). Before coming to TTU, she previously taught voice and acting at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and continues to coach regionally in professional theatre and with private clients (corporate, government) on presentation skills and dialect modification. Professor Hirshorn-Johnston’s research involves teaching these same tools to patient population subsets to discover whether the various training modalities operate similarly as with performers.

This event is free & open to the public. Free lunch will be provided to the first 50 attendees. No RSVP is necessary.

For more information about the Global Health Lecture Series, contact the Office of Global Health at 806-743-2901 or globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu.

Persons needing assistance should contact the Office of Global Health for arrangements.



