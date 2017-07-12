Over the past 20-plus years, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has become a critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum, musical powerhouse, and its annual winter tours a beloved, multi-generational holiday tradition. 2017’s tour, a completely updated presentation of TSO’s unforgettable “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” is set to begin on November 16th and will visit more than 60 cities, for 100-plus performances, before concluding on December 30th.



United Supermarkets Arena will host ONE SPECTACULAR SHOW on DECEMBER 7 at 7:00 PM.

Tickets are available through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock, www.selectaseatlubbock.com, 806-770-2000, and in person at all area Select-a-Seat outlets.

Prices: $48.50 & $58.50-balcony level, $65.50 & $78.50-lower level (service fees included).

Visit www.trans-siberian.com for more details.