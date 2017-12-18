|
Due to scheduled maintenance, the Mobile ID app for iOS and Android on the morning of Tuesday, December 19 will be temporarily disabled. The University ID Office staff will be working to minimize the down time and hope to have the app restored as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
|Posted:
12/18/2017
Originator:
Alan Cushman
Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu
Department:
Hospitality Services
