We are looking for Latinas between the ages of 14-18 to participate in a study looking at the strengths of the Latino community and families in promoting wellness. If you complete the survey, you will receive a $10 cinema gift card. Participation should take around 45 minutes.

To qualify for this study you must:

Be between the ages of 14-18 Participants under the age of 18 will require parent permission

Identify as a Latina of Mexican descent

If you are interested in participating, please send an email to LatinxResilience@gmail.com, or visit http://tinyurl.com/LatinaWellnessStudy indicating that you or your daughter would like to participate and you will be contacted to schedule an appointment for participation.





The principal investigator on this study is Dr. Brandy Piña-Watson. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.