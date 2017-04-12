Workshops: Bayesian Statistics in Stata v15 – Monday, Dec-4th, Rm#213 – College of Education

The Institute for Measurement, Methodology, Analysis, and Policy is hosting Chuck Huber from Stata Corp who will offer two workshops on Bayesian Statistics and new enhanced capabilities available in the new release of Stata v15. Trial licenses of Stata v15 will be available for participants.

The first workshop, “Bayesian Statistics in Stata v15” will be Noon-1pm Monday 4-Dec in Rm#213, College of Education. We will cover Bayesian Statistics and Stata more generally. Some prior understanding of Bayesian terminology is recommended. (See our introductory presentation on 01-Dec).

The 2nd workshop, “Bayesian Statistics in Stata v15 – Advanced Topics & IRT”, will be immediately following from 1pm to 2pm, and will focus on more specific details and options in Bayesian statistics, as well as some of the more advanced models that now support Bayesian estimation in Stata 15. AN application of Bayesian estimation for IRT models will also be demonstrated.

There will also be a short presentation on Friday, Dec-1st where people can get an introduction to the Stata stats package and a basic introduction to what is meant by “Bayesian Estimation”. We will provide a short and useful glossary of key Bayesian terms. The intent of this presentation it to help people decide if they want to attend one or both of the workshops on the following Monday. Seating is first-come first-seated.

For the workshops on Dec-4th, registration is free but required (to register, send email to Daniel.bontempo@ttu.edu). LIMITED SEATING STILL AVAILABLE. In-person attendance is limited to 30-seats, but live streaming will be available to registrants. All registrants will receive a 30-day trial license to Stata 15. (People attending only the 01-Dec presentation can also receive a license on request.)

Live Stream links:

Friday-1st 11am-noon – Title: Introduction to Bayesian Statistics and Stata Software

https://mediacast.ttu.edu/Mediasite/Play/7b27efd7e5194b3a8831373200dbd82c1d

Monday-4th noon-1pm – Title: Bayesian Statistics in Stata v15

https://mediacast.ttu.edu/Mediasite/Play/6392d6c0d05e4b4bbb9d4567949e50eb1d

Monday-4th 1pm-2pm – Title: Bayesian Statistics in Stata v15 – Advanced Topics & IRT application

https://mediacast.ttu.edu/Mediasite/Play/5170f7e619ee4643b858e24d09fff47b1d