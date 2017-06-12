We are looking for any students or faculty members that have been on campus at least two semesters to do an interview on their attitudes about campus carry and its impacts on their academic experience. The interview should take around 30-45 minutes. All participants will receive $10 in compensation. For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Lauren Newmyer at lauren.newmyer@ttu.edu or Dr. Patricia Maloney at patricia.maloney@ttu.edu.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.