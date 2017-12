CASNR and the Department of Plant and Soil Science Cordially Invites you to Floral Design 2310 Design Exhibition An Interpretation of "The Passage" A woodcut/collage by Joe Clifford on Friday, December 8th, 2017 9:00 am - 2:30 pm at The Bayer Plant Science (West) Building Texas Tech Campus Posted:

