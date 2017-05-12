I am looking for Latina girls and young women living in the United States to participate in a research study on what they think it means to be “Latina." I would like an opportunity to interview you about this subject. The interview will last approximately one hour and no more than one hour and a half. Participation is confidential.

If you are interested or know someone who might be interested in participating please have them contact me via email at marilda.oviedo@ttu.edu or via phone at 806-834-8149.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.



Estoy buscando jóvenes Latinas que viven en los Estados Unidos para participar en un estudio de investigación sobre lo que piensan que significa ser Latina. Me gustaría una oportunidad para entrevistarlas sobre este tema. La entrevista durará aproximadamente una hora y no más de una hora y media. La participación es confidencial.



Si estás interesada o conoces a alguien que podría estar interesada en participar, por favor pónte en contacto conmigo a través de correo electrónico a marilda.oviedo@ttu.edu o por teléfono al 806-834-8149.