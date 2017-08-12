Once you have an idea and you are ready to understand how your idea can make money, Hub Camp is the next step. This one-day intensive basic boot camp is designed for the entrepreneur to learn the NSF I-Corps business canvas model and how to create a business plan for future funding. Discover the most effective research tools available. Learn to use databases, understand market demographics, and how to create an impactful marketing plan.

This program is meant to be a great stepping stone to compete in the iLaunch competition to win $10,000 in startup funding.

DATE: December 15, 2017 TIME: 8:30am-4:30pm WHERE: TTU Innovation Hub at Research Park

APPLY HERE to participate in Hub Camp!





This announcement is sponsored by the

.