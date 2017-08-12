The Forum Chapter of Mortar Board at Texas Tech is comprised of the top seniors on campus. Mortar Board, Inc, as a prestigious national honor society, is an association of individuals selected for distinguished ability and achievement in the three pillars of scholarship, leadership and service. There are more than 250,000 members initiated in Mortar Board with 231 chapters nationwide. The Forum Chapter at Texas Tech has been consecutively recognized as a Mortar Board Golden Torch chapter.

For more information and to apply, please visit http://ttumortarboard.com/apply/

Applications are due February 12, 2018.

