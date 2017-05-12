The Medieval and Renaissance Studies Center at Texas Tech university helps coordinate the work of two dozen faculty members in nine departments whose work includes the study of the pre-modern world. The Center offers a graduate certificate in medieval and renaissance studies, an 18-hour program whose requirements can be accessed at the Center website. One certificate requirement is MRST 5301 which introduces multiple methodologies for investigating the "deep history" of western civilization. Although this course is designed to serve as the anchor course for the certificate, it can be useful to all graduate student interested in learning more about the pre-modern world. Graduate students from all disciplines are welcome to enroll.