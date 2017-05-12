Graduate Seminar: ENTX 6115-004 (CRN: 51013)
Seminar class is topical and will focus on different threats and their countermeasures such as personnel protective clothing, equipment, etc. There will be opportunity to have hands-on experience on how protective materials are used to counter toxic spills, such as cotton for oil sorption.
The course will help to fulfill research and/or seminar course requirements for students in science, engineering and agricultural science disciplines.
Class Timing: Weekly Thursdays, 2:00 to 2:50 PM, Spring 2018 Term
Theater Classroom, Bldg 555, REESE CAMPUS