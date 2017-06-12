WiSE Wednesday Lecture Series Presents:

Convergence Research with Attention to Wind Engineering and Science

Stephen Ekwaro-Osire, Ph.D.

Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering

ABSTRACT:

NSF has identified enhancing convergent research as one of “10 Big Ideas” for foundation’s investment. A brief definition of convergence will be presented. In the context of technology, knowledge, and society, the core principles that guide convergence will be annunciated. It will be discussed why convergence is viewed in some quarters as the next revolution in our future knowledge society. Some of the challenges for convergence research that exist in industry, education, and government will be discussed. It will be discussed how the dominant challenges to the government are related to funding. Recommendation on overcoming some of these challenges will be presented. In particular, some solution to build convergence education will be presented to counter limitations of traditional learning systems at all levels. All the discussions will be governed by the future opportunities (and challenges) that exist for Wind Engineering and Science.

BIOGRAPHY:

Stephen Ekwaro-Osire is a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Texas Tech University. He was a Fulbright Scholar and in 2017 was a Guest Professor of Production Engineering at the University of Bremen in Germany, and was also recognized with an appointment of Honorary Full Professor at Jimma University in Ethiopia. In 2017 he published the book entitled Probabilistic Prognostics and Health Management of Energy Systems. Additionally, he has more than 170 publications in journals, conference proceedings, and book chapters. Also in 2017, he was invited to give 10 scientific talks on his research in four countries. He has graduated 33 doctoral and master's students. His research interests are Dynamics, Engineering Design, Orthopedic Biomechanics, and Engineering Education. He is a founding member of the Society for Design and Process Science and an active member of the American Society for Engineering Education, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the American Society of Biomechanics, and the Society for Experimental Mechanics. In his free time he enjoys jogging (slowly!).