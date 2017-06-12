

Between Earth And Sky will be available for purchase or rent on iTunes, Amazon.com, and Google Play beginning this Friday, December 8th.



The ground-breaking film is the first of its kind to explore global climate change through the lens of soil science. The research-based film tells the story of global climate change by shining a light on arctic soils and ecosystems, and the livelihood of Alaskan-Americans.



Between Earth and Sky is a collaborative film effort between the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Soil Science Society of America, University of Alaska-Fairbanks (UAF), Texas Tech University (TTU), BL Allen Endowment in Pedology in the Department of Plant and Soil Science at TTU, and Texas Tech Public Media. The film documents the research of recently retired UAF professor Dr. Chien-Lu Ping, TTU’s Department of Plant and Soil Sciences Chair of Pedology Dr. David C. Weindorf, and numerous other scientists and Alaskans. The science-based film examines global climate change through the lens of Alaska’s changing landscape and people. To view trailers and learn more about the film please visit, www.betweenearthandskymovie.com. #IamBetweenEarthAndSky Between Earth And Sky will be available for purchase or rent on iTunes, Amazon.com, and Google Play beginning this Friday, December 8th.The ground-breaking film is the first of its kind to explore global climate change through the lens of soil science. The research-based film tells the story of global climate change by shining a light on arctic soils and ecosystems, and the livelihood of Alaskan-Americans.Between Earth and Sky is a collaborative film effort between the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Soil Science Society of America, University of Alaska-Fairbanks (UAF), Texas Tech University (TTU), BL Allen Endowment in Pedology in the Department of Plant and Soil Science at TTU, and Texas Tech Public Media. The film documents the research of recently retired UAF professor Dr. Chien-Lu Ping, TTU’s Department of Plant and Soil Sciences Chair of Pedology Dr. David C. Weindorf, and numerous other scientists and Alaskans. The science-based film examines global climate change through the lens of Alaska’s changing landscape and people. To view trailers and learn more about the film please visit, www.betweenearthandskymovie.com. #IamBetweenEarthAndSky Posted:

