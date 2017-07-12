To celebrate your graduation, the Texas Tech Alumni Association is hosting its biannual Senior Decal Drive-Thru at noon on Thursday, Dec. 7 in the parking lot of the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. Walk or drive-thru to receive a FREE alumni T-shirt, information regarding your one-year complimentary membership from President Schovanec and your member car decal.



Staying in touch with our alumni is important to us, please fill out a simple Senior Decal Form through the button below before or during the event. You must complete this step before receiving your free T-shirt. Save time and do it before you come to the event!









Posted:

12/6/2017



Originator:

Laura Bixler



Email:

laura.bixler@ttu.edu



Department:

Alumni Association



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 12/7/2017



Location:

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center parking lot



Categories

Student Organization

Orientation

