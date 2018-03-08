The Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement (CALUE) at Texas Tech University invites TTU faculty, staff, and graduate students to participate as reviewers at the 2018 TTU Undergraduate Research Conference (URC) on March 27 – 28, 2018. The role of Reviewer is an extremely integral role that only you as faculty, staff, and graduate students can fill. Reviewers will judge up to six presentations based on a set rubric. During the registration process you will have the opportunity to choose what format of presentation (poster, oral, or both) you prefer to evaluate. We hope you will consider serving in this important role. Reviewer registration opens on December 1, 2017 and closes on March 8, 2018.

Additional Reviewer Information and Registration Form (Closes March 8, 2018): http://www.calue.ttu.edu/conferencehome/reviewers_moderators.php General Conference Information: http://www.calue.ttu.edu/ConferenceHome/index.php Questions? Please contact: TTU Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement calue@ttu.edu 806.742.1095 Posted:

2/8/2018



Originator:

Jerylme Robins



Email:

jerylme.robins@ttu.edu



Department:

CALUE





Categories

Research

Academic

