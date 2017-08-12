The Texas Tech University Undergraduate Research Conference (URC) is an annual, campus-wide event championing undergraduate student research, scholarship, and creative activity. If you are a proponent of undergraduate research, are looking for a way to get involved in something new, or are interested in seeing the “behind the scenes” of a conference this is for you.

TTU STUDENTS AND STAFF

Texas Tech University Students who are interested in research are invited to serve as volunteers during the 2018 TTU URC.

Staff members whose availability may prevent them from serving as a reviewer are also encouraged to volunteer.

TTU STUDENTS GROUPS

Student groups, clubs, or organizations that are interested in volunteering during the TTU URC should contact the Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement directly to coordinate scheduling.





REGISTER HERE: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/calue/ConferenceHome/register17.php . Volunteer Registration ends on March 8, 2018.

Questions?

Email the Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement at calue@ttu.edu.



