Are you Positioned to Win Government Contracts

Are You Positioned to Win Government Contracts!!

Tues. December 12th 3 to 6 pm 2579 s loop 289 Lubbock, TX 79424

REGISTRATION REQUIRED!!

Contact Becky @ 806-745-3973



Posted:

12/7/2017



Originator:

BECKY Castilleja



Email:

becky.castilleja@ttu.edu



Department:

Northwest Texas SBDC Region



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 12/12/2017



Location:

2579 s loop 289



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Small Business Development Center