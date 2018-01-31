TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Can You Dodge A Wrench?

Register your team for the Intramural Dodgeball Tournament now thru February 13 in the Intramural Office, Room 203 in the Rec Center during business hours.

Tournament Info:

  • Location - Altitude Trampoline Park  (4525 Milwaukee Ave., Suite 1100)
  • Dates - February 15, 22, and March 1
  • Cost - $50/team (includes tournament entry fee; team members entry into the park each night of play; pizza and drinks)
  • 10 person teams

Don't hesitate to contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center, Room 203 during business hours.
Posted:
1/31/2018

Originator:
Brett Jackson

Email:
brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu

Department:
Recreational Sports


