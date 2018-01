Get in the game with NET FEST - 3v3 Basketball Tournament; 3 Point Shootout; and Free Throw Contest. Register your team and populate your roster on www.imleagues.com/TTU or the mobile app, IMLeauges . Tournament registration closes January 31.





For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours.