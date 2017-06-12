Visitors will experience a frontier Christmas from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8–9 when the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) celebrates its 39th Annual Candlelight at the Ranch. The event is free with a suggested minimum $5 donation per family.



A new feature of this event is a pre-Candlelight party from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 at the International Cultural Center (ICC) within walking distance of the NRHC. The ICC event will feature German Christmas traditions, including a band, crafts, gingerbread cookies and sausage.

Candlelight at the Ranch will include more than 4,000 luminaries lining the paths of the historic park as volunteer Ranch Hosts dress in period clothing to recreate holiday scenes from another era. For more information and frequently asked questions about Candlelight, go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/nrhc/

