



If you are a graduate student (depending on the program), TTUHSC student, a student of Texas Tech School of Law, a university employee that is also a student (TAs/RAs), or a student teacher your fee may have been waived. If your Athletic fee was waived and you want to attend athletic events, you may either complete an Elect to Pay form at the link below or purchase individual tickets through the ticket office. Wreck’em Tech and Feed Your Inner Red Raider!



Elect to Pay form



www.raidercard.ttu.edu

raidercard@ttu.edu

12/11/2017



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services





