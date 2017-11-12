Essential functions/fundamental responsibilities include, but are not limited to the following: Administrative support for the Rawls College of Business Dean's Suite, front desk coverage, knowledge of Microsoft Office, other duties as assigned.

Requirements/Qualifications:

*Must be an undergraduate student

*Must be available to work during Summer 2018

*Must be available M-F in the afternoons

If you meet the above qualifications, please email your resume and available work schedule to: Stephanie.bohn@ttu.edu