Undergraduate Student Assistant Position Available at RCoBA

Essential functions/fundamental responsibilities include, but are not limited to the following:  Administrative support for the Rawls College of Business Dean's Suite, front desk coverage, knowledge of Microsoft Office, other duties as assigned.

Requirements/Qualifications:
 *Must be an undergraduate student
 *Must be available to work during Summer 2018
 *Must be available M-F in the afternoons

If you meet the above qualifications, please email your resume and available work schedule to: Stephanie.bohn@ttu.edu
Posted:
12/11/2017

Originator:
Stephanie Bohn

Email:
stephanie.bohn@ttu.edu

Department:
Rawls College of Business


