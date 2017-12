AGENDA

1) Third Year Review of Tenure Track Faculty OP Draft Update: Seshadri Ramkumar 2) Follow-up discussions on AAUP Forum of November 28 3) Discussion on President and Provost Comments at the Forum 4) Membership Drive 5) Plans for 2018 Meetings



Respectfully,

Seshadri Ramkumar (Ram), Chapter President

12/7/2017



SESHADRI S Ramkumar



s.ramkumar@ttu.edu



Inst of Environ and Human Health



Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 12/11/2017



Provost Office Conference Room



