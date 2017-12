FINALS WEEK CUP & BOWL SALE

Art Building Foyer

9 AM – 4 PM

December 11th, 12th, & 13th





The Medici Circle and Ceramics Area will be selling ceramic cups and bowls to support the Medici Circle Ceramics Scholarship. Most cups and bowls $10 earch; some will go for $15 or $20. These make great gifts. Cash and Check accepted.





Friday, December 8th, and Monday – Wednesday, December 11th – 13th. In the Foyer of the School of Art 9 AM – 4 PM daily.