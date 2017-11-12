Enjoy a creative experience, learn about art, meet a requirement, or just add an elective! Click on the links below to see videos describing School of Art courses available to non-majors for the upcoming spring semester!

http://bit.ly/ART_3300_Beginning_Ceramics_Wheel Learn wheel throwing, glazing and firing

http://bit.ly/ART_3301_Beginning_Ceramics_Handbuilding



http://bit.ly/ART_3333_Beginning_Metal_and_Jewelry_Design Learn to use a jeweler’s saw and torch, file and sand, rivet, solder, and set stones

http://bit.ly/ART_4328_Advanced_Printmaking Book making, paper making/casting, screen printing, digital photo/print, Unity 3d, time-based media

http://bit.ly/ART_5340_Animation_Art_Science_and_Technology Transdiscplinary questions about art, popular culture, cinema, and new media (graduate students only)

For information on registering for these courses, contact the School of Art advisor at linda.rumbelow@ttu.edu. Learn handbuilding techniques, glazing and firing Posted:

12/11/2017



Originator:

Paula Yeager



Email:

paula.l.yeager@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art





Categories

Academic

