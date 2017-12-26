Texas Tech University’s Office of LGBTQIA is proud to host the inaugural Big 12 LGBTQIA & Allies Summit.

The Big 12 LGBTQIA & Allies Summit will convene in the Student Union Building main campus of Texas Tech University, March 23-25, 2018. The Summit will bring together individuals who are committed to inclusion, access, and equity within higher education. The Big 12 LGBTQIA and Allies Summit aims to celebrate the strides our community has made and recognize the work that lies ahead. College students, faculty, staff, and community members who want to learn more about LGBTQIA identity and allies, as well as social justice and advocacy, are encouraged to attend.





Our keynote speakers will be Robyn Ochs and Dr. Bernadette Barton! Robyn Ochs is an educator, grassroots activist, and editor of two anthologies: the 42-country collection Getting Bi: Voices of Bisexuals Around the World (2009) and RECOGNIZE: The Voices of Bisexual Men (2015). Dr. Bernadette Barton is Professor of Sociology and Gender Studies at Morehead State University. Her publications include Stripped: Inside the Lives of Exotic Dancers and Pray the Gay Away: the Extraordinary Lives of Bible Belt Gays.

Proposals for 50-minute workshops & 20-minute flash sessions for the Big 12 LGBTQIA & Allies Summit are being accepted through February 2 by 5:00 p.m. CDT.

Students, faculty, staff, and community members are welcome to submit proposals.

Open-call for proposals relevant to the LGBTQIA community and allies should include:

• Workshop title;

• Contact information of presenter(s);

• Program format (i.e. paper presentation, full panel (3+), etc.)

• Program abstract (85 – word limit)

• Program summary including the format (purpose, rationale, background and/or historical information, linkage with related efforts, measures of effects and/or impact, etc.)

• Session keywords (up to three)

https://goo.gl/forms/G1X48Mnxyj3JZOco2

Session experience range is beginner, intermediate, and advanced.

Please email benjamin.finlayson@ttu.edu with any questions.