HDFS 5353-001

Maymester May 16 – 31, 2018

MTWRF 2:00 – 5:50 p.m., HS 501

GRANT WRITING FOR THE NIH

Instructor: Sybil L. Hart, Ph.D.

This course is a graduate-level workshop that will introduce students to the grant-writing process in general, and to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant application process, in particular. Through a step-by-step process, students will produce a fully-developed R03 NIH grant application.

While being guided toward producing a grant application that addresses an appropriate, hypothesis-driven, researchable question in their discipline, students will be introduced to fundamental issues in the art of grant-writing. Topics include: developing a feasible and compelling idea; funding sources, types of awards, and grant mechanisms; authorship, key personnel and supporters; infrastructure, budgets and timeline; program administrators and study sections; steps before beginning to write and steps in writing the actual proposal; review criteria, scoring, revision and re-submission; ethical issues in clinical research, protection of research participants, vulnerable participants, inclusiveness, and diversity.

This course is geared for advanced graduate students of health-related behavior. Students from a variety disciplines, including Human Development & Family Studies (HDFS), Psychology, Nutrition, and Health-Exercise-Sports Science, are most welcome!

Textbook: The Grant Application Writer’s Workbook: National Institutes of Health Version. Available from the authors, Stephen W. Russell & David C. Morrison, at:

http://www.grantcentral.com/workbooks/national-institutes-of-health/

For more information, please contact the instructor at:

sybil.hart@ttu.edu.