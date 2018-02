Bring your friends and enjoy a free drink & popcorn from Hospitality Services. Sam's Place will be open late to satisfy all your movie cravings! Go to sab.ttu.edu to see the full schedule of Late Night Movies. Movie will be shown on Thursday and Friday. TTU Student ID is required. Doors open at 9:30 pm. Limited seating.

This event is brought to you by Student Activities Board.

806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat- @TexasTechSAB