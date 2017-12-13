|
TTU Rec Sports Fitness and Wellness is hiring cycle instructors. If you have a passion for educating others in fitness and would to teach a cycle class then stop by the fitwell office and pick up an application or email johanna.valencia@ttu.edu for more information.
*Must have a minimum of 3-4 months of taking cycle classes
*TTU students and faculty/staff only-must be an exempt full time employee
|Posted:
12/13/2017
Originator:
Johanna Valencia
Email:
johanna.valencia@ttu.edu
Department:
Recreational Sports
Categories