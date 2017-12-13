How did the expectation that women's lives should revolve around marriage shape the English novel? Come find out how women writers worked within and against social expectations of what women should want and do. We'll read rollicking novels of the 18th, 19th, and 20th centuries as we explore how women use comedy, satire -- even pseudonyms -- to push back on such expectations, in the process making an argument that women are thinking subjects whose experiences matter. ENGL 3382/ WS 3382.001.