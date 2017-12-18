On Monday, December 18, 2017, from 9pm to 11pm CST, the TTU IT Division will be performing eRaider system maintenance. During the maintenance window, the eRaider Account Management System and eRaider Web Sign-In will be unavailable. Note that during the maintenance window, eRaider account holders will not be able to sign-in to any resource protected by eRaider, change eRaider passwords, download software from eRaider, or make any eRaider account changes.

This maintenance period was selected to avoid any conflicts with the academic calendar. We regret any inconvenience caused by this maintenance, and we appreciate your partnership. For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!