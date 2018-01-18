The first day of classes might be rough. Don’t spend that money you earned over the break on lunch! Come to the courtyard for a free bowl of tortilla soup and ice cream, while meeting with old friends or making new ones. Learn how to join SAB and pick up a calendar with all of our exciting events for the semester. Live music will be provided by 2017 Red Raider Showcase winner Gage Brockman.





This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

