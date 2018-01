Join the Student Activities Board in the SUB North Plaza on Feb 2, 2018 for FREE Bus Rides to LHUCA for First Friday Art Trail. There will be buses circling from SUB North Plaza to LHUCA every 15 minutes anytime between 6:00pm-9:00pm. Grab your friends for a night full of art, food, and fun!

