This online graduate course is collaboratively offered through the University of Arkansas, Texas Tech University, Texas A&M University and the Borlaug Center. Topics covered in the course include: Horticulture in Developing Countries, Value Chain, Production System Constraints, Post Harvest Physiology and Preventing Food Loss, Food Safety, Preservation and Processing Food, Horticulture Marketing Systems, Theory of Change, Gender and Youth, Famine, Child and Maternal Nutrition, Human Health Challenges, and Beneficial compounds in Fruits and Vegetables. Selected students will have the opportunity to study abroad by traveling this summer to East Timor. If you are interested in registering for this course, contact Dr. Cynthia McKenney at cynthia.mckenney@ttu.edu.