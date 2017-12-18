MFT 6342: "Using R for Data Science"

Spring 2018, Thursdays 2-4:50, HS281B

Recommended text: R for Data Science by Hadley Wickham & Garrett Grolemund. ISBN: 978 1491910399.

This course will take students through:

modern data mining approaches, with a particular focus on decision trees and the ensemble extensions of decision trees (e.g., random forest, boosting, etc.)

Although more advanced topics will not be covered in this course, the course will prepare the student for extending their toolkit.





Please email Dr. Eugene Wang if you have questions (eugene.wang@ttu.edu)