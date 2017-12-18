MFT 6342: "Using R for Data Science"
Spring 2018, Thursdays 2-4:50, HS281B
Recommended text: R for Data Science by Hadley Wickham & Garrett Grolemund. ISBN: 978 1491910399.
This course will take students through:
- importing data
- data management
- creating beautiful, publication-ready graphics
- creating interactive tables and graphs, including interactive maps and interactive network plots
- conducting fundamental statistical techniques necessary for modern data science such as:
- correlation- and regression-based analyses such as ordinary least squares regression, exploratory factor analysis, and structural equation modeling
- modern data mining approaches, with a particular focus on decision trees and the ensemble extensions of decision trees (e.g., random forest, boosting, etc.)
- basic item response theory (IRT)
- social network analysis
- graphical information system (GIS) mapping
Although more advanced topics will not be covered in this course, the course will prepare the student for extending their toolkit.
Please email Dr. Eugene Wang if you have questions (eugene.wang@ttu.edu)