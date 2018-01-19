There are still a few spots left for you to participate in the Mexico Field Course, the longest running and the least expensive (only $3,350) study abroad program at Texas Tech, but time is running out! The MFC will provide you with a fast-paced, well-balanced immersion experience, which includes a home stay with a friendly and accommodating Mexican family, travel to fascinating parts of Mexico, including Guanajuato, San Miguel de Allende, Playa del Carmen and the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itzá, and the chance to complete 6 hours of Spanish at the 3rd and 4th year levels, which can be used to complete a minor or major in Spanish. As it relates specifically to those minoring in Spanish, and needing just one or two more courses (including one at the 4300 level), the MFC would provide you a very enjoyable way to complete the minor during Summer I. For those of you who are majoring, the MFC would be a great way for you to complete two 4300 level courses during Summer I.(Note that there won't be any 4300 offered on campus during Summer I.). Keep in mind that there are summer grants and that there is still time to apply for the study abroad scholarships. If you would like to contact former MFC participants, we will be happy to arrange this for you. If you hope to possibly participate in this program this summer, contact the director, Dr. Steve Corbett (Steve.Corbett@ttu.edu), right away!!

