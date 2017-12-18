Enjoy a creative experience, learn about art, meet a requirement, or just add an elective! Click on the links below to see videos describing School of Art courses available to non-majors for the upcoming spring semester!
Learn wheel throwing, glazing and firing
Learn handbuilding techniques, glazing and firing
Learn to use a jeweler’s saw and torch, file and sand, rivet, solder, and set stones
Book making, paper making/casting, screen printing, digital photo/print, Unity 3d, time-based media
Transdiscplinary questions about art, popular culture, cinema, and new media (graduate students only)
For information on registering for these courses, contact the School of Art advisor at linda.rumbelow@ttu.edu.